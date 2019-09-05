<a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ad9d55dc&cb=854237002' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=4&cb=688937930&n=ad9d55dc' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ac9ac781&cb=14265871' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=3&cb=965144530&n=ac9ac781' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a45dccd2&cb=874525412' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=2&cb=63235876&n=a45dccd2' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a97ae240&cb=292598972' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=7&cb=285889128&n=a97ae240' border='0' alt=''/></a>

Stephen Odey is confident the U-23 Eagles can secure an away win against Sudan in today’s (Thursday) Africa U-23 Cup of Nations qualifying fixture at the Al Merreikh Stadium.

Odey, who plays for Belgian club, KRC Genk believes the team have the quality to beat their hosts and make the return leg a mere formality.

“I’m excited to have made the team that will play against Sudan but I will be more excited if we beat them to mark my debut with this team in style ,”he said on the eve of the team’s departure for Omdurman.

“This will be the first time I will be playing for the team after I featured for the Super Eagles against Corsica and CHAN team in Kano against Benin.

“I have been waiting for this opportunity and I’m glad because I’m now with the team. All I’m thinking about now is a glorious outing in Omdurman.”

The return leg will take place next week Tuesday at the Stephen Keshi Stadium, Asaba.

The overall winner of the contest will proceed to the Africa U-23 Cup of Nations slated for Egypt in November.