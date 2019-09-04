<a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ad9d55dc&cb=854237002' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=4&cb=688937930&n=ad9d55dc' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ac9ac781&cb=14265871' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=3&cb=965144530&n=ac9ac781' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a45dccd2&cb=874525412' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=2&cb=63235876&n=a45dccd2' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a97ae240&cb=292598972' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=7&cb=285889128&n=a97ae240' border='0' alt=''/></a>

The U-23 Eagles have arrived Omdurman for Friday’s Africa U-23 Cup of Nations final qualifying round fixture against Sudan billed for the Al Merreikh Stadium.

The 30-man delegation arrived Khartoum International Airport via an Ethiopian Airline flight on Wednesday morning.

The U-23 Eagles will have their first training session today at the 17, 250 capacity Al Merreikh Stadium.

The encounter will be officiated by Souleiman Ahmad Djama from Djibouti.

The return leg is billed for the Stephen Keshi Stadium, Asaba next week Tuesday.

The overall winner of the game will proceed to the Africa U-23 Cup of Nations that will hold in Egypt this November.