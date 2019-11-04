<a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ad9d55dc&cb=854237002' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=4&cb=688937930&n=ad9d55dc' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ac9ac781&cb=14265871' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=3&cb=965144530&n=ac9ac781' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a45dccd2&cb=874525412' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=2&cb=63235876&n=a45dccd2' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a97ae240&cb=292598972' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=7&cb=285889128&n=a97ae240' border='0' alt=''/></a>

Olympic Eagles head coach Imama Amapakabo is positive of a good outing at the 2019 U-23 Africa Cup of Nations in Egypt.

“The players have been working very hard and that is a positive point. They are looking forward to the tournament with a lot of enthusiasm and confidence,” Amapakabo told the NFF website.

“We are also happy to have most of the Europe-based squad members with us already. That allows time for good planning, bonding and team building.”

Reigning champions Nigeria are in Group B and will confront Cote d’Ivoire in their first game at the Al Salam Stadium in Cairo on Saturday afternoon.

They will also face Zambia (Tuesday, 12th November) and South Africa (Friday, 15th November) at the same venue.

The Olympic Eagles are expected to depart Ismailia for Cairo on Thursday, and will be quartered in Novotel Hotel.

Team captain Azubuike Okechukwu; defenders Bitok Stephen, Josiah Chukwudi and forward Taiwo Awoniyi are the only players still expected in the team camp, and will arrive before their departure to Cairo.