The head coach of Nigeria’s U-23 side Imama Amapakabo said his players are in top shape and are ready to goods at the 2019 U-23 Africa Cup of Nations in Egypt.

Nigeria will begin their quest for 2020 Olympic tickets when the take on Cote d’Ivoire in their first game at the Al Salam Stadium in Cairo on Saturday afternoon.

They will also face Zambia (Tuesday, 12th November) and South Africa (Friday, 15th November) at the same venue.

Speaking from the team’s training camp in Ismaila in Egypt, the former Rangers tactician said he’s confident of a good outcome.

“The players have been working very hard and that is a positive point. They are looking forward to the tournament with a lot of enthusiasm and confidence,”

“We are also happy to have most of the Europe-based squad members with us already. That allows time for good planning, bonding and team building.”

The Olympic Eagles are expected to depart Ismailia for Cairo on Thursday, and will be quartered in Novotel Hotel.

Team captain Azubuike Okechukwu; defenders Bitok Stephen, Josiah Chukwudi and forward Taiwo Awoniyi are the only players still expected in the team camp, and will arrive before their departure to Cairo.