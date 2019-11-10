<a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ad9d55dc&cb=854237002' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=4&cb=688937930&n=ad9d55dc' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ac9ac781&cb=14265871' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=3&cb=965144530&n=ac9ac781' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a45dccd2&cb=874525412' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=2&cb=63235876&n=a45dccd2' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a97ae240&cb=292598972' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=7&cb=285889128&n=a97ae240' border='0' alt=''/></a>

Olympic Eagles head coach Imama Amapakabo is upbeat his team will bounce back from Saturday’s defeat to Cote d’Ivoire at the Africa U-23 Cup of Nations in Egypt and make a big impact in the competition.

Imama’s charges fell to a 1-0 defeat to the Ivorians in their first Group B game at the Al Salam Stadium, Cairo on Saturday.

The Eagles finished the game with 10-after Olisah Ndah was sent off for a second bookable offence in the 69th minute.

Silas Gnaka netted the winning goal for the Ivorians from the spot 20 minutes from time.

“It was a difficult match for both teams. I said before all the teams here want to win this tournament. First games are usually tough,” Imama told reporters after the game.

“We lost today, but we still have a lot to play for. Football is about small details and that’s what made difference today.”

Nigeria’s next match is against Zambia on Tuesday at the Al Salam Stadium, Cairo.