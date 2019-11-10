Olympic Eagles head coach Imama Amapakabo is upbeat his team will bounce back from Saturday’s defeat to Cote d’Ivoire at the Africa U-23 Cup of Nations in Egypt and make a big impact in the competition.
Imama’s charges fell to a 1-0 defeat to the Ivorians in their first Group B game at the Al Salam Stadium, Cairo on Saturday.
The Eagles finished the game with 10-after Olisah Ndah was sent off for a second bookable offence in the 69th minute.
Silas Gnaka netted the winning goal for the Ivorians from the spot 20 minutes from time.
“It was a difficult match for both teams. I said before all the teams here want to win this tournament. First games are usually tough,” Imama told reporters after the game.
“We lost today, but we still have a lot to play for. Football is about small details and that’s what made difference today.”
Nigeria’s next match is against Zambia on Tuesday at the Al Salam Stadium, Cairo.