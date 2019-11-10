CHAN Eagles Head Coach Imama Amapakabo said his team showed improvements after two poor outings against Togo in recent weeks, but also admits they could have done better on Saturday to get the result.

Olympic Eagles head coach Imama Amapakabo is upbeat his team will bounce back from Saturday’s defeat to Cote d’Ivoire at the Africa U-23 Cup of Nations in Egypt and make a big impact in the competition.

Imama’s charges fell to a 1-0 defeat to the Ivorians in their first Group B game at the Al Salam Stadium, Cairo on Saturday.

The Eagles finished the game with 10-after Olisah Ndah was sent off for a second bookable offence in the 69th minute.

Silas Gnaka netted the winning goal for the Ivorians from the spot 20 minutes from time.

“It was a difficult match for both teams. I said before all the teams here want to win this tournament. First games are usually tough,” Imama told reporters after the game.

“We lost today, but we still have a lot to play for. Football is about small details and that’s what made difference today.”

Nigeria’s next match is against Zambia on Tuesday at the Al Salam Stadium, Cairo.

