Ghana Black Meteors scored three minutes from full time to hold Cameroon to a 1-1 draw at the Cairo International Stadium as both sides shared spoils in the Group A Match Day 1 of the ongoing Total U-23 Africa Cup of Nations Egypt 2019.

While things seemed settled in favour of Les Lions Olympiques who took the lead through Frank Evina at the hour mark, Mohamed Habib made use of a scramble inside Cameroon’s goal area to give his side what looked as a fair point.

The first half was a story of scarce chances as both sides rarely threatened each other to go to the break with a barren stalemate.

Evina broke the deadlock at the hour mark in a brilliant way. He sent a curling free-kick to beat the defensive wall and Ghana’s goalkeeper to give Cameroon the lead.

But when everyone thought Cameroon had won the game, Habib equalised for the Black Meteors. A long ball was deflected from the defense to find Habib who shot to get his side a point.

Hosts Egypt lead the group with three points after defeating Mali 1-0 in the opening game earlier into the day at the same venue.

Cameroon and Ghana follow with a point each, while Mali trails the pack pointless.

Total Man of the Match: Evans Mensah (Ghana)

What they said

Evans Mensah (Total Man of the Match): We didn’t play well in the first half but the second was much better. It’s a positive result and we will try to do better in the coming games.

Rigobert Song (Coach, Cameroon): I’m satisfied with my players’ performance. We are missing four key players and in the coming game at least two of them will join us. My players lost concentration for a minute so we conceded a late equaliser.

Ibrahim Tanko (Coach, Ghana): I take this as a good result. We trailed but my players showed character to return to the game. Our next match will be even more difficult because we are facing the hosts, Egypt. But we will do our best to get a positive result.