The U-23 Eagles will now know their group opponents for the 2019 Africa Cup of Nations on Wednesday, October 2nd after the Confederation of African Football announced a new date for the draw.
The draw, which was supposed to take place initially on the October 3 was brought forward a day ahead following a decision taken in consultation with the Local Organising Committee which was due to logistic reasons.
It will take place at the Haramlek Palace, inside the historical Montaza Complex, Alexandria.
The magnificent Cairo International Stadium and Al Stadium Stadium, also in Cairo will host matches in the competition.
Aside from Nigeria and hosts Egypt, six other countries; Cameroon, Ivory Coast, Ghana, Mali, South Africa and Zambia will will be in attendance.
The U-23 Eagles won the last edition of the competition four years ago in Senegal.
The final tournament is scheduled for November 8 to 22.
The top three finishers will qualify to represent Africa at the Tokyo 2020 Olympic Games.