Nigeria’s Group B opponent Cote d’Ivoire have announced a star studded squad for the U-23 AFCON 2019 holding in Egypt this month.

The U-23 AFCON 2019 will take place in Egypt between November 8th and November 22nd in Egypt.

The young Elephants have a very impressive selection of attacking players as Genoa’s top goalscorer this season with five goals, Christian Kouame, is among the 21 players included in the squad. While Celtic’s Vakoun Bayo also made the cut.

Chelsea goalkeeper Tie Nicolas Basile was also called-up along with Toulouse FC midfielder Ibrahim Sangare.

Their first game will be against Nigeria on November 9th at the Al Salam Stadium, Cairo.

They will face South Africa on November 12th and finally Zambia on the 15th.

The Olympic Elephants Full Squad For U-23 AFCON 2019

GOALKEEPERS:

Ira Tape Eliezer (FC San Pedro, ivory Coast)

Tie Nicolas Basile (Chelsea FC, England)

Nagoli Oupoh Maxime (FC SOL, Ivory Coast)

DEFENDERS:

Kouadio-Yves Dabila (Cercle Brugge, Belgium)

Zie Mohammed Ouattara (Vitoria Guimaraes,

Portugal)

Silas Gnaka (KAS Eupen, Belgium)

Ismael Diallo (AC Ajaccio, France)

Jonathan Cissé (Ironi Sport Hadera, Israel)

Cheick Aymar Timité (Amiens SC, France)

MIDFIELDERS:

Aboubacar Keita (OH Leuven, Belgium)

Koffi Sebastien Dakoi (Correcaminos UAT,

Mexico)

Franck Koffi Kouao (FC Vizela, Portugal)

Idrissa Doumbia (Sporting CP, Portugal)

Jean Thierry Amani (KAS Eupen, Belgium)

lbrahim Sangare (Toulouse FC, France)

Anderson Niangbo (Wolfsberger AC, Austria)

FORWARDS:

Christian Kouame (Genoa CFC, Italy)

Junior Hamed Traore (US Sassuolo, Italy)

Youssouf Dao (Sparta Praha, Czech Rep.)

Aboubacar Doumbia (S.O.A, Ivory Coast)

Vakoun Issouf Bayo (Celtic FC, Scotland)