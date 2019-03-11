



The Coach Imama Amapakabo tutored national U-23 national team would confront Libya in Tunisia in the race for qualification for the finals of the Africa Under 23 Cup of Nations holding in November come March 20, 2019 while the return leg will come up five days later at the Late Stephen Keshi Stadium, Asaba, Delta State.

Coach Amapakabo is not treating the match with kid gloves a reason why he picked the Rizespor inform midfielder Azubuike Okechukwu to solidify the creative/defensive part of the midfield.

A close source to the coach said on Sunday that, “Coach Amapakabo wants to win the first leg and the second that’s why he has carefully selected the players that can give him the desired result within the limited time before the match is played. Azubuike is high on the list of players he has called up for the match”.

SportingLife.ng however got in touch with Azubuike as he is fondly called and he confirmed his invitation for the match holding in Tunisia on March 20, 2019.

“Yes I have received invitation from the Nigeria Football Federation to join the U23 national team for the match against Libya. I will join the team in Tunisia on March 18 (2019) by the special grace of God. I will also put in my usual best to help the team win the match if I am fielded in the match.

“I am also using thus medium to show my appreciation to the Chief Coach of the team for counting me worthy of being in the team”, Azubuike disclosed from his base in Turkey.