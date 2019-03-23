<a href='http://apps.pista.ng/ads/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ad9d55dc&cb=854237002' target='_blank'><img src='http://apps.pista.ng/ads/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=4&cb=688937930&n=ad9d55dc' border='0' alt='' /></a> <a href='http://apps.pista.ng/ads/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ac9ac781&cb=14265871' target='_blank'><img src='http://apps.pista.ng/ads/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=3&cb=965144530&n=ac9ac781' border='0' alt='' /></a> <a href='http://apps.pista.ng/ads/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a45dccd2&cb=874525412' target='_blank'><img src='http://apps.pista.ng/ads/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=2&cb=63235876&n=a45dccd2' border='0' alt='' /></a> <a href='http://apps.pista.ng/ads/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a97ae240&cb=292598972' target='_blank'><img src='http://apps.pista.ng/ads/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=7&cb=285889128&n=a97ae240' border='0' alt='' /></a>

Captain of the Nigeria U-23 male team Azubuike Okechukwu has expressed his disappointment after the 2-0 defeat suffered in the hand the Libyans in the first round, first leg of the U-23 Africa Cup of Nations qualification.

The Dream Team VII will have it all to do when the Libyans visit Nigeria for the return leg next week on Monday and Azubuike who’s on loan to Turkish side Rizespor from the Egyptian side, Pyramid FC is confident the team will overturn the scoreline.

‘It was a disappointing performance from us, We will be stronger and better when we play the next match. We have to play better and create more chances in the final third. We don’t want to disappoint our fans and hopefully, we will deliver at home.’

Winner of the tie will qualify for the 3rd Africa U23 Cup of Nations to hold in Egypt 8th – 22nd November this year which serves as the qualifications for the 2020 Olympic games in Tokyo.