



No fewer than 22 FIFA badged Nigerian referees on Friday underwent the FIFA physical fitness training test at the Moshood Abiola National stadium, Abuja.

FIFA/CAF National Fitness Instructor, Emmanuel Imiere told newsmen that the quarterly exercise was in line with FIFA’ s international best practices.

“This physical fitness test is one of the prescribed test that FIFA badged referees must undergo every year, it is a quarterly exercise and this is for the first quarter,” he said.

Imiere said 29 referees were supposed to take part in the exercise but some could not make it due to engagement in national assignments with CAF.





He said four male referees, three female referees, eight assistant referees (male and female), four FUTSAL referees and three beach soccer referees took part in the test.

He said the exercise was meant to ensure the fitness level of the referees because they could be called for international assignments at any time.

The instructor urged the referees to ensure they are also technically sound and officiate matches with professionalism, so that more Nigerian referees can be invited for matches by CAF and FIFA.

Earlier, the Secretary, Nigeria Referees Association (NRA), Sani Zubairu, charged the referees to improve on their officiating.

Zubairu, is also the Head of Referee Unit, said the was committed to the training and exposure of Nigerian referees.