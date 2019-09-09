<a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ad9d55dc&cb=854237002' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=4&cb=688937930&n=ad9d55dc' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ac9ac781&cb=14265871' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=3&cb=965144530&n=ac9ac781' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a45dccd2&cb=874525412' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=2&cb=63235876&n=a45dccd2' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a97ae240&cb=292598972' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=7&cb=285889128&n=a97ae240' border='0' alt=''/></a>

Twenty-one Super Eagles players train in Dnipro ahead of Ukraine international friendly match on Tuesday night (7.30pm in Nigeria).

The session took place under the watchful eye of German tactician Gernot Rohr at FC Dnipro’s training ground at Dnipropetrovsk, within the Pridniprovsk housing estate with Porto on loan star Chidozie Awaziem, Semi Ajayi and Ola Aina arrived the team’s hotel late before taking part of the training session.

However, this is the Super Eagles first match since finishing third at the 2019 African Cup of Nations in Egypt back in June with Leicester City striker Kelechi Iheanacho is still the only player yet to hit the team’s camp.

The players who trained are goalkeepers Francis Uzoho, Ikechukwu Ezenwa and Maduka Okoye, defenders William Ekong, Jamilu Collins, Leon Balogun, Ola Aina, Semi Ajayi, Chidozie Awaziem and Bryan Idowu, midfielders Alex Iwobi, Joseph Aribo, Oghenekaro Etebo and Anderson Esiti, and forwards Joshua Maja, Samuel Kalu, Paul Onuachu, Victor Osimhen, Samuel Chukwueze, Emmanuel Dennis and Moses Simon.

Super Eagles friendly encounter against Ukraine serves as part of the preparation for November’s 2021 Africa Cup of Nations qualifying duels with the Squirrels of Benin Republic and the Crocodiles of Lesotho.