2021 AFCON: Gernot Rohr confident Victor Osimhen will be fit for tourney

December 9, 2021
Tarzoor Dzoho
Super Eagles coach Gernot Rohr was present at the first training session of selected Nigeria Professional Football League players in Abuja on Wednesday.

Super Eagles head coach Gernot Rohr hopes Victor Osimhen will be fit for the 2021 Africa Cup of Nations in Cameroon.

Osimhen sustained an injury after colliding with Inter Milan defender Milan Skriniar in a Serie A clash on November 21.

Napoli announced three days later that the forward will be sidelined for three months after he underwent an operation.

The 22-year-old however resumed training on Wednesday raising hope he will be available for the AFCON finals.

“He resumed training yesterday (Wednesday),” Rohr told AFP, as per Eurosport.

“It’s going to be the race, he has to do bodybuilding, it was a facial injury. ”

According to Gazzetta dello Sport, the player passed new exams on Tuesday and got the green light to resume athletic work.

The next steps are now the realization of a carbon mask to protect the fractured area which will allow him to resume training with physical contact, perhaps in the next few weeks.

