



France Football have announced that the Ballon d’Or will not be awarded to any footballer this year (2020) due to the coronavirus outbreak.

The Ballon d’Or is an annual football award voted for by journalists, crowning the best player in world football based on performances and achievements.

However, in these unique circumstances, the award will not be presented for the first time since 1956.

“For the first time since 1956, the Ballon d’Or will take a break,” read an official statement.





“There will be no edition in 2020, because it turns out, after thoughtful consideration, that all the conditions are not met.

“We believe that such a difficult year cannot – and should not – be treated as an ordinary one.

“The Ballon d’Or will gather again in 2021, to relive the happiness that surrounds the ceremonies as we have experienced in recent years.”

Barcelona forward Lionel Messi won the 2019 edition – for the record sixth time.