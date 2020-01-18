<a href='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ad9d55dc&cb=854237002' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=4&cb=688937930&n=ad9d55dc' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ac9ac781&cb=14265871' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=3&cb=965144530&n=ac9ac781' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a45dccd2&cb=874525412' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=2&cb=63235876&n=a45dccd2' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a97ae240&cb=292598972' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=7&cb=285889128&n=a97ae240' border='0' alt=''/></a>





Super Falcons captain Asisat Oshoala believes it will be beneficial for the country to stage the 2020 African Women’s Cup of Nations.

The Nigeria Football Federation (NFF) has expressed interest to host this year’s women’s continental showpiece after Congo Brazzaville pulled out last year over lack of funds.

With CAF racing against time to name a new host for the 12-team event slated to kick off in November, Equatorial Guinea are also intensifying effort to win the hosting right.

Oshoala insists hosting the women’s continental event will prepare the country ahead of the upcoming Women’s U-17 and U-20 World Cup tournaments.





“I think it is a very good move by the country and the Nigeria Football Federation,” Oshoala told newsmen.

“We really need this because Nigeria lost out in the bid to secure the hosting rights for the U20 Women’s World Cup this year. We have what it takes to host the continent.”

“If they can get the rights to host the African Women’s Cup of Nations this year, it will be good for our country’s football.

“It will also prepare the country ahead of the U17 Women’s World Cup and U20 Women’s World Cup tournaments. I believe if we can host one of these events for us to prepare for the bigger stage.”