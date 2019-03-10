



FIFA has announced that the tickets for the Group A clash between hosts France and the Super Falcons of Nigeria at the 2019 FIFA Women’s World Cup has been sold out.

The encounter is billed for the Roazhon Park, Rennes on Monday, June 17.

“TICKET UPDATE 🚨 The Group A match between 🇳🇬 (Nigeria) and 🇫🇷 (France) on 17 June is now SOLD OUT,” reads a tweet on the official Twitter handle of FIFA

The sale of the match tickets for the competition was declared open by the World football governing body last week.

The Super Falcons will begin their campaign at the World Cup against Norway on Saturday, June 8 at the Stade Auguste-Delaune, Reims.

Thomas Dennerby’s charges will face Korea Republic in their second at the Stade des Alpes, Grenoble, on Wednesday, June 1 2.

France will host the competition from Saturday, June 7th to Sunday, July 7th.

The reigning African champions recently took part in an invitational tournament in Cyprus where they finished in seventh position.