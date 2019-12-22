<a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ad9d55dc&cb=854237002' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=4&cb=688937930&n=ad9d55dc' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ac9ac781&cb=14265871' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=3&cb=965144530&n=ac9ac781' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a45dccd2&cb=874525412' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=2&cb=63235876&n=a45dccd2' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a97ae240&cb=292598972' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=7&cb=285889128&n=a97ae240' border='0' alt=''/></a>

Bayern Munich striker Robert Lewandowski is currently the 2019 highest top scorer in Europe top-five league ahead of Barcelona’s Lionel Messi, Paris Saint-Germain’s Kylian Mbappé and Juventus’ Cristiano Ronaldo.

Lewandowski has scored 54 goals in 58 matches for Bayern in all competition.

Messi is second place with 50 goals from 58 games, Mbappe has 44 goals and Ronaldo has 39 goals.

UEFA made this known in a post on their official website on Saturday.

Top scorers in 2019 so far:

54 goals from 58 games: Robert Lewandowski (Bayern)

50 goals from 58 games: Lionel Messi (Barcelona)

44 goals from 49 games: Kylian Mbappé (Paris Saint-Germain)

41 goals from 61 games: Raheem Sterling (Manchester City)

39 goals from 49 games: Cristiano Ronaldo (Juventus)

38 goals from 53 games: Alfredo Morelos (Rangers)

36 goals from 46 games: Andraž Šporar (Slovan Bratislava)

35 goals from 45 games: Erik Sorga (Flora)

35 goals from 49 games: Karim Benzema (Real Madrid)

35 goals from 49 games: Sergio Agüero (Manchester City)

34 goals from 44 games: Harry Kane (Tottenham Hotspur)

34 goals from 61 games: Sadio Mané (Liverpool)

31 goals from 44 games: Kamil Wilczek (Brøndby)

31 goals from 47 games: Timo Werner (Leipzig)

31 goals from 55 games: Bruno Fernandes (Sporting CP)

31 goals from 61 games: Dušan Tadić (Ajax)