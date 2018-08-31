Ahead of the the 2019 general elections, former Deputy Governor, Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN), Kingsley Moghalu and 15 other presidential aspirants on the platform of Presidential Aspirants Coming Together (PACT) has endorsed Fela Durotoye as their consensus presidential candidate.

Durotoye is a presidential aspirant on the platform of the Alliance for New Nigeria (ANN). While the former CBN deputy governor was aspiring for the presidency on the platform of the Young Progressives Party (YPP).

Speaking at forum, which was attended by the former Minister of Education, Mrs. Oby Ezekwesili, in Abuja yesterday, the aspirants, said they have decided to subjugate their individual ambitions to the collective interest of the country.

In his speech, before the aspirants went into a closed door decide who among them would be the group’s consensus candidate, Moghalu said the consensus arrangement is geared at increasing the chances of members of the group in the forthcoming presidential poll.

According to him, “ 2019 is a choice between real nation building in this country and being a mere country fragmented by ethnic groups, prepondering to co-exist but adding like crabs in a basket, with each pulling the other down.

“It it is time for a very different kind of leadership. And that is what we hope will emerge from here. It is time for Nigerians to understand that we cannot all know what is good, what is fine and keep doing things wrongly.

“So, I will like to commend every colleagues for their courage. For their humility. In fact, this selection is not a competition. It is just a closing of ranks. Each person here has many capabilities and many qualities. We have come to understand that it is better we go in with a narrow base of choice so that we can actually win.

“I just want to remind us that 2019 is a historic moment in the history of our country. We are now faced against the recycled old political class, most of whom have shown us that that they are only interested in migrating from party to party. These are political migrants.”

Earlier, Ezekwesili said the PACT had invited her to come and be a witness to the process that will lead to the emergence of one of them as the consensus presidential candidate of the group.