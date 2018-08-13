The Peoples Democratic Party in Rivers State has said that the All Progressives Congress does not have the moral right to canvass for the votes of the electorate in the state in the 2019 general elections.

The PDP alleged that the Federal Government had made deliberate attempts to strangulate the state economically for selfish political reasons.

The Chairman of the state chapter of the party, Bro Felix Obuah, who stated this said that in a situation where the Federal Government had deliberately abandoned projects that could enhance the economy of a state just because of political differences with the incumbent government in that state, it should not expect the electorate in such a state to give it their votes during any election.

“How could they expect votes in Rivers State, when they have deliberately abandoned the Port Harcourt International Airport and seaport to rot away, knowing that these are important and veritable sources to boost the economy of the state?” he said.

He, however, said that the Governor Nyesom Wike administration had done so much for the people of the state, adding that they could not wait for the 2019 elections to have him back on his seat in the Brick House.

According to the State PDP chairman, the governor “broke the records” when he finally laid to rest the upland/riverine dichotomy, a situation he said, regrettably promoted ethnic hatred amongst the people of the state.

Obuah, therefore, expressed optimism that Governor Wike would win another term, if he accepted the call to run again in 2019.

He said the accumulation of events in the state would guarantee victory for the governor.

The state PDP chairman noted that while other political parties in the state, especially the main opposition All Progressives Congress, were busy bandying lies and unfounded propaganda against Governor Wike with the aim of deceiving the people, the governor had responded with executing and commissioning more and more projects.

He said that the governor had within three years of his successful first term, made phenomenal achievements in all sectors of the economy of the state.

The PDP Chairman emphasized that Wike had demystified governance, adding that for the first time in the history of the state, a sitting governor had successfully won the hearts of Rivers people across ethnic, religious, economic and socio-political

divides.

“You could see that all ethnic groups have endorsed him for a second term; so have all the religious organisations, women and youths groups as well as traditional rulers and the non-indigenes, including members of the opposition parties,” he said.

He added that the development was a humble way of showing their appreciation for a job well

done.

Obuah said, “Rivers people are happy with Governor Wike and that explains the increased clamour for him to run in 2019 so as to continue with the good job.

“The people are right because APC has demonstrated that it represents nothing but starvation, nepotism and wanton destruction of lives and properties. APC is not an option and has no good plans for Nigeria and Rivers State in particular.”