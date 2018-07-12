Nigeria and Trabzonspor midfielder Ogenyi Onazi have urge the leadership of the Nigerian Football Federation to always put the county first ahead of personal interest as the lingering power tussle continue to rock the glass house.

Super Eagles will continue their quest to Cameroon 2019 African Cup of Nations as they will battle Seychelles in Victoria September 7, Onazi who want the issues between the football administrators to be resolve so that it will not affect the Eagles preparations and performance during the qualifying campaign.

The 25year old former Lazio player were part of the Nigeria team at the 2018 FIFA World Cup in Russia following their early exit from the world showpiece but played no role in the three group games.

‘’ I think we just need to bring ourselves back together and hope the issues with the Federations don’t affect our preparations,’’ said.

‘’The most important thing is to put the country first. Other personal issues should not derail our ambition to qualify for the Africa Cup of Nations. We missed the last two editions and we must raise ourselves to beat the odds and qualify for the tournament,’’ he added

It will be recall that the three time African champions failed to qualify for the 2015 and 2017 Africa Cup of Nations tournaments, and the currently placed third after going down 0-2 to South Africa in the Group E behind leaders Libya and while Seychelles seats at the bottom of the group.