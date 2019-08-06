<a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ad9d55dc&cb=854237002' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=4&cb=688937930&n=ad9d55dc' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ac9ac781&cb=14265871' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=3&cb=965144530&n=ac9ac781' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a45dccd2&cb=874525412' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=2&cb=63235876&n=a45dccd2' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a97ae240&cb=292598972' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=7&cb=285889128&n=a97ae240' border='0' alt=''/></a>

The 2019/20 Nigeria Professional Football League (NPFL) season will commence on September 22, if the tentative program schedule released by the League Management Company (LMC) is anything to go by.

According to a circular sent to the twenty participating clubs by the LMC, the season is expected to run between September 22, 2019 and May 17, 2020 in conformity to the new CAF calendar.

The tentative calendar carefully enumerated the season’s activities starting from the Club Licensing conformity in August, while also creating space for mid-season break and awareness for CAF continental match weeks.

The Nigerian Super Cup game expected to herald the new season has been scheduled for the weekend of September 7 in a yet to be announced venue. 2018/19 NPFL champions Enyimba will face Aiteo Cup winners Kano Pillars in the encounter.

As it was done last season, the draw for the new season will also be conducted during the Super Cup game.

2019/20 NPFL Season Important Dates

1. Orientation and Induction of new clubs – August 20-21, 2019

2. Super Cup – September 7/8, 2019

3. Draws – September 7/8, 2019

4. NPFL Annual General Meeting (AGM) – September 17, 2019

5. Season begins – September 22, 2019

6. Mid-season break – December 30, 2019 – January 10, 2020)

7. End of Season – May 17, 2020