Finally, the 2019-20 Nigeria Professional Football League (NPFL) season begins nationwide on Sunday, November 3 kick-off after League Management has released week one fixtures after five months of inactivity.

The NPFL will revert to its original format of 20 clubs represented in a single NPFL log in a regular double round-robin system which will run from November to May 2020.

In one of the star matches of the opening weekend, champions Enyimba suppose to welcome Nasarawa United to Aba but the game was postponed due to CAF Confederation Cup clash TS Galaxy of South Africa plus Enugu Rangers tie with Sunshine United push forward as Flying Antelope face tricky ties this weekend as they battle ASC Kara of Togo for group stage spots.

Kano Pillars are as usual among the favourites to challenge the Peoples Elephants for the coveted crown this term and Maisu Gida will aim to start the new season on a winning note when Rivers United come to call on the opening weekend.

It is expected to end on May 30, 2020.