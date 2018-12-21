Nigeria’s Golden Eaglets has be drawn in the Group A of 2019 Africa U-17 Cup of Nations alongside hosts Tanzania, Angola and debutants Uganda.

The draw took place in Dar-es-Salam on Thursday, and 2003 champions, Cameroon against Ghana, Morocco and Senegal will clash in Group B.

The Golden Eaglets who had won the competition twice in 2001 and 2007 will have their hands full against host Nation in the opening game of the tournament on April 14, while they lock horns with Uganda on the 17th before the final group game with Angola on 20th.

The competition will be played between April 14 to 28 and the last four teams will represent Africa at the FIFA U-17 World Cup in Peru later in 2019.

Here is the full draw:

Group A

Tanzania

Nigeria

Angola

Uganda

Group B

Guinea

Cameroon

Morocco

Senegal