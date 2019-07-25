<a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ad9d55dc&cb=854237002' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=4&cb=688937930&n=ad9d55dc' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ac9ac781&cb=14265871' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=3&cb=965144530&n=ac9ac781' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a45dccd2&cb=874525412' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=2&cb=63235876&n=a45dccd2' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a97ae240&cb=292598972' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=7&cb=285889128&n=a97ae240' border='0' alt=''/></a>

The world football governing body, FIFA, yesterday scored Edo State high in its preparations towards hosting the Under-20 World Cup tournament in the state capital, Benin City, in 2019.

FIFA Consultant, Mainasarawa Illo accompanied by Amaju Pinnick, the President Nigeria Football Federation (NFF), on tour of facilities, stated that the Ogbe Stadium in Benin City is one of the venues proposed for use by FIFA and would be inspected again in a couple of weeks.

Mainasarawa Illo said there was need to know before time, “Exactly what’s on ground, see the progress of work, so as to know if adequate preparations have been made to accommodate all the required facilities and look at other necessary things like the referral hospitals, hotels and the airport aside other things that are necessary to host a successful event. ”

After the inspection, he affirmed that facilities on the ground were “Absolutely breathtaking. It is scenic, picturesque, functional, strong and very promising.”

He believed that when the facilities at the Ogbemudia Stadium are finally completed, it would be one of the most functional venues that we have in this country.

He hoped that the “Culture of maintenance would come up and for a long time, the facility would be a national monument and a theatre for all our athletes in the track and field, and football.”