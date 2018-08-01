The Nigerian U-20 Women National Football Team, Falconets, will depart Austria for France on Thursday, 2nd August for the 2018 FIFA U-20 Women’s World Cup finals, according to a media release from the Nigeria Football Federation Communications Department.

The 9th FIFA U-20 Women’s World Cup will hold from the 5th – 24th August in the Brittany region of France.

Nigeria’s Falconets will battle Haiti, China and Germany in Group D of the tournament.

The Falconets remain Nigeria’s most successful women’s team at global level, winning silver at the FIFA World Cup twice (Germany 2010 and Canada 2014) and bronze once (Japan 2012), and reaching the quarter finals in Thailand (2004), Russia (2006) and Chile (2008).

To qualify for the 2018 U-20 Women’s World Cup finals, the Falconets dismissed Tanzania’s U-20 girls 9-0 aggregate, brushed aside Morocco 6-2 on aggregate and whiplashed their South African counterparts 8-0 over two legs in January this year.

Christopher Danjuma, named a final list of 21 players last Friday during the team’s 12-day training exercise in Austria in preparation for the World Cup.

The Falconets squad consist of three goalkeepers, six defenders, seven midfielders and five strikers.

Super Falconet Full Squad List

Goalkeepers: Okeke Onyinyechukwu (Edo Queens), Nnadozie Chiamaka (Rivers Angels) Akarekor Rita (Sunshine Queens).

Defenders: Ogbonna Glory (Ibom Angels) Famuditi Oluwakemi (Confluence Queens) Duru Joy (Nasarawa Amazons) Ologbosere Mary (Rivers Angels) Sunday Opeyemi (Sunshine Queens) Ezekiel Blessing (Rivers Angels).

Midfielders: Saiki Mary (Rivers Angels), Ucheibe Christy (Nasarawa Amazons) Efih Peace (Edo Queens) Saheed Adebisi (Bayelsa Queens) Amoo Bashirat (Confluence Queens) Igboamalu Grace (Nasarawa Amozons) Odueke Taibat (Edo Queens).

Forwards: Monday Gift (FC Robo), Ajibade Rasheedat (FC Robo), Imo Anam (Nasarawa Amazons) Okeke Chidinma (FC Robo) Bello Aishat (Nasarawa Amazons).