Governor Ifeanyi Okowa of Delta State yesterday assured FIFA that Stephen Keshi Stadium, Asaba, will provide best venue for the 2020 U-20 women’s World Cup.

Nigeria is bidding to host the tournament with the Stephen Keshi Stadium, Asaba; Samuel Ogbemudia Stadium, Benin City; Godswill Akpabio Stadium, Uyo and Teslim Balogun, Lagos as venues.

Speaking when he received a delegation of FIFA officials on inspection, Okowa said his administration was determined to put in place, any further facility that would be needed for the competition.

He recalled previous sporting events hosted at the stadium without hitches, noting that hosting the World Cup would be a great event that would be welcomed by football enthusiasts and all Deltans.

“I am glad that you are here to inspect sporting facilities in our state. As a government, we have continued to do the best we can to develop sporting facilities and we have done very well in that area. “It is good that you are happy with the facilities we have on ground and the compliments from you will help us to continue to do the best that we can. Asaba and our state generally is peaceful and I want to reassure you that we will do what we have to do if there are areas we need to improve on.

“Asaba is the place to be for this kind of championship. We have the crowd to cheer the teams, receptive people and friendly environment. “As a state government, we will do everything that we can within our reach, to ensure that we have a successful event,” the governor said.