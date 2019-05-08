<a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ad9d55dc&cb=854237002' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=4&cb=688937930&n=ad9d55dc' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ac9ac781&cb=14265871' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=3&cb=965144530&n=ac9ac781' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a45dccd2&cb=874525412' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=2&cb=63235876&n=a45dccd2' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a97ae240&cb=292598972' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=7&cb=285889128&n=a97ae240' border='0' alt=''/></a>

Mutiu Adepoju, former Super Eagles midfielder on Wednesday called on Nigerians to give the Flying Eagles their massive support for a glorious outing in the FIFA U-20 World Cup.

Adepoju told the News Agency of Nigeria in a telephone conversation that the Flying Eagles was studded with talented and skilful players.

He said that the team’s 2-1 loss to Saudi Arabia in a warm-up match was a preparatory ground for the team.

‘’We Nigerians should not be discouraged with the loss of the team in some of their warm-up matches.

‘’Those losses are good for the team, it will strengthen them and make them sit up to rectify their loopholes,’’ Adepoju said.

The News Agency of Nigeria reports that Nigeria’s Flying Eagles is in Group D alongside Qatar, USA and Ukraine.

The 2019 FIFA U-20 World Cup is the 22nd edition of the competition, to be hosted by Poland from May 23 to June 15.

The 24 qualified teams for the competition were grouped into six groups of four team each