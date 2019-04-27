<a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ad9d55dc&cb=854237002' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=4&cb=688937930&n=ad9d55dc' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ac9ac781&cb=14265871' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=3&cb=965144530&n=ac9ac781' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a45dccd2&cb=874525412' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=2&cb=63235876&n=a45dccd2' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a97ae240&cb=292598972' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=7&cb=285889128&n=a97ae240' border='0' alt=''/></a>

Barring any unforeseen circumstances, the Flying Eagles will today depart for Germany for the final part of their preparations for the FIFA U-20 World Cup slated for Poland from May 23 to June 15.

The Nigeria U-20 team placed fourth at the Under-20 Cup of Nations in Niger Republic which served as the qualifiers for the World Cup behind Senegal, Mali and South Africa.

Head coach of the Under-20 team, Paul Aigbogun is expected to have named the players that are embarking on the journey with him yesterday and they are to play series of tune up games in Germany after the initial bonding with the foreign-based players who are to join the team later.

A source close to the team told newsmen that the team will leave for Germany today and that the head coach, Paul Aigbogun is doing his best along with his assistants to ensure that the best are picked for the country ahead of the World Cup.

The Under-20 team are in Group D along with Qatar, Ukraine and the United States and will face Qatar first on May 24 before the games with the United States and Ukraine on May 27 and 30.

The Flying Eagles have been beaten in the final of the U-20 World Cup on two occasions in 1989 and 2005 by Portugal and Argentina respectively.

Soenderjysk U-19 star, Nazifi Yahaya has tipped the Flying Eagles to top the Group D at the FIFA U-20 World Cup in Poland.

Yahaya has scored four goals in his team’s opening two matches and the striker, who was a member of the Under-20 team to the Under-20 AFCON in Niger Republic, said that he is confident that the Flying Eagles won’t disappoint Nigerians in Poland in May.

“I am tipping the Flying Eagles to top Group D ahead of USA, Ukraine and Qatar because we have the team that can excel,” Yahaya said.

“I am not underrating our opponents but with what I have seen in the camp of the Flying Eagles I know that we have the players and the mental strength to beat all our three first round foes and take it up from there in the second round.

“I am grateful to God for my form for my new club and I hope to continue to do my best in the remaining matches of the season. I hope I maintain this form until the end of the season,”he said.