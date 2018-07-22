Abdu Maikaba, the Flying Eagles’ assistant coach, has promised that the team’s technical crew would build a formidable team for the 2019 Under-20 Africa Cup of Nations (AFCON) in Niger Republic.

Maikaba said on Sunday in Lagos that the team would be improved upon to perform better than they did against Mauritania on Saturday.

Nigeria qualified for the 2019 U-20 AFCON holding in Niger Republic from Feb. 2 to Feb. 17 after a 6-1 aggregate win.

They had won 5-0 on Saturday in Lagos, after a 1-1 draw a week earlier away in Mauritania.

“Nigerians should expect a better team for the 2019 Nations Cup. The more time we have, the better is the team.

“I believe that we will improve the team by adding some quality into the team, particularly Nigerian players who are abroad and are within the age limit will be invited to join the team.

“We will add four or five players to strengthen the team for the task ahead,” Maikaba said.

He expressed happiness with the Flying Eagles’ performance against Mauritania on Saturday in Lagos.

“We are very happy with the result which has helped us to qualify for the Nations Cup in Niger Republic.

“We told the boys that we are condemned to win in spite of the advantage that we had in the 1-1 draw away from home.

“We advised the boys not to put that away draw in mind, but should go ahead and win to have more advantage. Even when we were 2-0 up, we were still pushing the boys to go for more goals,” the Akwa United FC coach said.