<a href='http://apps.pista.ng/ads/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ad9d55dc&cb=854237002' target='_blank'><img src='http://apps.pista.ng/ads/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=4&cb=688937930&n=ad9d55dc' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://apps.pista.ng/ads/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ac9ac781&cb=14265871' target='_blank'><img src='http://apps.pista.ng/ads/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=3&cb=965144530&n=ac9ac781' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://apps.pista.ng/ads/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a45dccd2&cb=874525412' target='_blank'><img src='http://apps.pista.ng/ads/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=2&cb=63235876&n=a45dccd2' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://apps.pista.ng/ads/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a97ae240&cb=292598972' target='_blank'><img src='http://apps.pista.ng/ads/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=7&cb=285889128&n=a97ae240' border='0' alt=''/></a>

Flying Eagles assistant coach Abdu Maikaba has stated that the Team won’t have so much problems navigating it way through the group stage of the fast approaching FIFA U20 world cup with Nigeria in the same group with Qatar, Ukraine and USA.

Maikaba said in a chat that with decent preparation for the team, the group stage is not what will bother the team that much because there is more expectations from Nigerians beyond qualifying from the group stage.

“What is expected of us from now to the commencement of the world cup is to prepare our team very well to make sure that we come out of that group somehow. Actually the draw is good for Nigeria and if we work hard, it’s easier for us to make it out of the group at the world cup. “

Nigeria is however yet to play any international preparatory game with just about 6 weeks to the commencement of the U20 world cup in Poland.