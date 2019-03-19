



Eighteen players have arrived to the Super Eagles camp in Asaba for Friday’s Africa Cup of Nations qualifier against Seychelles at the Stephen Keshi Stadium, the Nigeria Football Federation has revealed.

Meanwhile today’s training has been moved from 4pm to 4.45pm which is open to the public.

“Training now starts at 4.45pm, not 4 pm as earlier announced. Venue remains unchanged.

Our fans and the media should take note,” read the tweet on the Super Eagles handle.

Those who have reported for duty are: Ahmed Musa, Paul Onuachu, Effiong Ndifreke, Leon Balogun, Troost-Ekong, Kenneth Omeruo, Abdullahi Shehu, Wilfred Ndidi, Chidozie Awaziem, Moses Simon and Jamilu Collins.

Odion Ighalo, Alex Iwobi, Semi Ajayi, Ikouwem Udo, Valentine Ozonwafor, Ike Ezenwa, Daniel Akpeyi complete the pack.

Friday’s match kicks off at 4pm.