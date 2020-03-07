<a href='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ad9d55dc&cb=854237002' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=4&cb=688937930&n=ad9d55dc' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ac9ac781&cb=14265871' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=3&cb=965144530&n=ac9ac781' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a45dccd2&cb=874525412' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=2&cb=63235876&n=a45dccd2' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a97ae240&cb=292598972' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=7&cb=285889128&n=a97ae240' border='0' alt=''/></a>





Nigeria’s U-17 women’s team, Flamingoes, thrashed Guinea 6-1 in the first-leg first round of the 2020 FIFA U-17 World Cup qualifier in Conakry on Saturday.

Yemisi Samuel bagged a hat-trick in the 11th, 85th and 91st minutes of the encounter.





Rofiat Imuran scored two goals in the 38th and 65th minutes while Chinyere Kalu opened scoring on three minutes.

Guinea pulled a goal back with nine minutes remaining in the game.

The Flamingoes will welcome Guinea to Lagos for the reverse fixture which comes up on March 14.