Nigeria cruised into the second round of the FIFA U-17 Women’s World Cup qualifying campaign with a comprehensive 11-2 aggregate victory over Guinea.

The Flamingos trounced their counterparts 5-1 in Lagos on Saturday following up on their 6-1 away victory in Conakry a week ago.

A first half brace from Taiwo Lawal (33′,40′) inspired a comfortable 3-0 lead in the first half after Rofiat Imuran opened scoring for Nigeria.

Bankole Olowookere’s side didn’t look letting up after the break and although the visitors pulled one back from the spot through Diallo Dede, the Nigerian Ladies quickly responded.

Two quick fire goals, first from Alvine Dah-Zossu before Chinyere Kalu sealed the win in stoppage time.


Nigeria will next face arch rivals Ghana for one of only three African tickets to the World Cup in India later this year.

