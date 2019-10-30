President Muhammadu Buhari has applauded the performance of the Golden Eaglets in their second game at the ongoing Under 17 FIFA World Cup competition in Brazil, on Tuesday. 12

FIFA has congratulated hosts Brazil, Nigeria and Angola after the three countries booked their spot in the second round at the FIFA U-17 World Cup.

The Golden Eaglets scored two late goals to secure a hard fought 3-2 win against Ecuador in their second Group B game at the Estadio Olimpico, Giaonia on Tuesday night.

Ibrahim Said scored all three goals for the five-time winners in the thrilling encounter.

Manu Garba’s boys top Group B with six points having defeated Hungary 4-2 in their opening game last Saturday.

Brazil defeated New Zealand 3-0 to zeal their place in the Round of 16 from Group A.

In the same group, Angola edged out Canada 2-1 to also move into the second round. Both countries have six points each but Brazil have a superior goal difference.

🇧🇷✅
🇳🇬✅
🇦🇴✅

💪 Congrats to our first 3 qualifiers for the #U17WC Round of 16,” FIFA tweeted on Wednesday morning.

Get more stories like this on Twitter

AD: To get thousands of free final year project topics and other project materials sorted by subject to help with your research [click here]


Related StoriesMORE FROM AUTHOR

More Stories