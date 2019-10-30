<a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ad9d55dc&cb=854237002' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=4&cb=688937930&n=ad9d55dc' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ac9ac781&cb=14265871' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=3&cb=965144530&n=ac9ac781' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a45dccd2&cb=874525412' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=2&cb=63235876&n=a45dccd2' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a97ae240&cb=292598972' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=7&cb=285889128&n=a97ae240' border='0' alt=''/></a>

FIFA has congratulated hosts Brazil, Nigeria and Angola after the three countries booked their spot in the second round at the FIFA U-17 World Cup.

The Golden Eaglets scored two late goals to secure a hard fought 3-2 win against Ecuador in their second Group B game at the Estadio Olimpico, Giaonia on Tuesday night.

Ibrahim Said scored all three goals for the five-time winners in the thrilling encounter.

Manu Garba’s boys top Group B with six points having defeated Hungary 4-2 in their opening game last Saturday.

Brazil defeated New Zealand 3-0 to zeal their place in the Round of 16 from Group A.

In the same group, Angola edged out Canada 2-1 to also move into the second round. Both countries have six points each but Brazil have a superior goal difference.

💪 Congrats to our first 3 qualifiers for the #U17WC Round of 16,” FIFA tweeted on Wednesday morning.