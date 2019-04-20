<a href='http://apps.pista.ng/ads/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ad9d55dc&cb=854237002' target='_blank'><img src='http://apps.pista.ng/ads/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=4&cb=688937930&n=ad9d55dc' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://apps.pista.ng/ads/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ac9ac781&cb=14265871' target='_blank'><img src='http://apps.pista.ng/ads/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=3&cb=965144530&n=ac9ac781' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://apps.pista.ng/ads/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a45dccd2&cb=874525412' target='_blank'><img src='http://apps.pista.ng/ads/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=2&cb=63235876&n=a45dccd2' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://apps.pista.ng/ads/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a97ae240&cb=292598972' target='_blank'><img src='http://apps.pista.ng/ads/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=7&cb=285889128&n=a97ae240' border='0' alt=''/></a>

Nigeria’s Golden Eaglets are looking to secure a place in the semi-final of the Africa U-17 Cup of Nations in Tanzania when they take on Uganda today (Saturday) in their final Group A game at the Chamazi Stadium, Mbagala.

Contrary to widespread thought, the Golden Eaglets, despite leading the group with six points , following wins in their opening two games against Tanzania and Uganda are yet to seal a semi-final and U17 World Cup spot.

Uganda who rallied back from the 1-0 defeat to Angola in their first game by thrashing hosts Tanzania occupy second position in the group with three points.

The East Africans along with Angola who are third on the log with three points but with an inferior goal difference still have an open chance of scaling through.

Hosts Tanzania are without a point following defeats to Nigeria and Uganda and are already out of the race.

To progress, the Golden Eaglets need at least a point to be on the safe side and avoid a shock early elimination from the competition

A loss for Garba’s boys against the CECAFA champions and a huge win for Angola against Tanzania can dampen the promises of the west Africans.

Cameroon are the only country to have secure a place in the semi-final in the competition.