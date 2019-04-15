<a href='http://apps.pista.ng/ads/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ad9d55dc&cb=854237002' target='_blank'><img src='http://apps.pista.ng/ads/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=4&cb=688937930&n=ad9d55dc' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://apps.pista.ng/ads/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ac9ac781&cb=14265871' target='_blank'><img src='http://apps.pista.ng/ads/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=3&cb=965144530&n=ac9ac781' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://apps.pista.ng/ads/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a45dccd2&cb=874525412' target='_blank'><img src='http://apps.pista.ng/ads/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=2&cb=63235876&n=a45dccd2' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://apps.pista.ng/ads/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a97ae240&cb=292598972' target='_blank'><img src='http://apps.pista.ng/ads/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=7&cb=285889128&n=a97ae240' border='0' alt=''/></a>

Golden Eaglets midfielder Akinkunmi Amoo was named man of the match in the side’s 5-4 win against hosts Tanzania in the opening game of the 2019 Africa U-17 Cup of Nations at the National Stadium, Dar es Salaam, on Sunday.

Amoo was recognised for his superb display in the thrilling encounter which saw the Golden Eaglets surrendered a two-goal lead before eventually winning the contest.

The youngster grabbed two assists and hit the back of the net once in the game.

He had a hand in Nigeria’s opening goal scored by Olatomi Olaniyan and teed up Wisdom Ubani for the second.

The Sidos FC player then scored the Golden Eaglets third goal in the 37th minute. He dribbled past Tanzania goalkeeper Abdallah Yahya before firing the ball into an empty net.

The talented midfielder was replaced by Divine Nwachukwu in stoppage time.

The Golden Eaglets will take on Angola in their next game on Wednesday at the National Stadium, Dar es Salaam.

A win for the Golden Eaglets in the game will see them book a place in the semi-finals and the FIFA U-17 Cup to be staged in Brazil later in the year.

The Angolans beat Uganda 1-0 also on Sunday to share top position with Nigeria in the group.