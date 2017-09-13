The head coach of Nigeria female U-20 team, Falconets, Christopher Danjuma, said he has players with the experience to beat the Tanzanians in the Africa qualifier for the 2018 female U-20 World Cup.

Danjuma who spoke on Wednesday in Benin, said the team was mentally and physically prepared to face the East African team on Saturday in Benin.

He said weeks of intensive training and preparation had placed the Falconets in a good stead to beat their opponent in the Africa qualifying series.

“Nigeria is a big country and do not settle for less but the best. We are in Benin to give our best.

“The Tanzanians are coming to Benin to meet a team that has set a record in Africa at this category of female football.

“The team is made up of excellent home based players. Most of them have experience having played at the U-17 category，so you can see that we are better prepared for total victory on Saturday.”

Falconets arrived in the ancient city of Benin on Tuesday at about 9 p.m. from Abuja.

The head coach of the team, Christopher Danjuma, who declined to speak on the journey by road, however, said the team are not deterred by the experience.

The Tanzanian delegation is expected to fly into Abuja on Thursday and proceed to Benin same day.

The second leg will take place in Dar es Salaam on Sept. 30, with the winner to tackle the winner of the Morocco/Senegal clash in the second round in November.

The Confederation of African Football (CAF) has appointed Vincentia Enyonam Amedome from Togo as referee for the match.

She will be assisted by compatriots Kossiwa Kpadenou (Assistant 1), Abra Sitsope Agbedanou (Assistant 2) and Aissata Ameyo Amegee (Fourth Official) while the match commissioner is Rochell Woodson from Liberia.

The 9th FIFA U20 Women’s World Cup will be staged in four cities in France from Aug. 7 to Aug. 26 2018.