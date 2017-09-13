Timo Werner has admitted he wants to join a “big club” amidst reports Real Madrid are interesting in signing the Germany striker, who makes his Champions League debut on Wednesday.

Werner will play the first Champions League match of his career at Leipzig’s Red Bull Arena when RB make their debut in European football’s top club competition against last season’s semi-finalists Monaco.

The 21-year-old forward, who has a contract until 2020, is in a rich vein of form, scoring six goals in his last four games for club and country.

Werner forced his way into the plans of Germany’s head coach Joachim Loew for next year’s World Cup by helping his country win July’s Confederations Cup final in Russia. He has now earned a place in Loew’s first-choice team.

However, he has told magazine Sport Bild that he eventually wants to move on from Leipzig, and Spanish newspapers Marca and AS have already reported Real’s interest in the striker.

“Until now, everything has gone well with Leipzig, therefore I don’t think about what could happen in one, two or three years, but of course I what to play for a big club at some point,” he said.

Werner scored 21 goals in 31 league games last season to help Leipzig finish second in Germany’s top flight to Bayern Munich.

“FC Bayern are also a big club, but that’s not a topic I will busy myself with,” he said.

“In Spain, in Barca, Real Madrid and Atletico Madrid three clubs tops,” added Werner, who puts English Premier League clubs “Arsenal, Chelsea, Tottenham, Liverpool, Manchester United and Manchester City” in the same bracket.

RB Leipzig’s head of football Oliver Mintzlaff says he hopes Werner can take the “next step” in his career with the east German club.

The striker does not rule out staying, providing Leipzig keep challenging for titles.

“Perhaps, RB will also become a big club, I am quite sure of that,” said Werner.

However he was vague about possible extension negotiations.

“If I don’t extend, that doesn’t mean I’ll leave next summer, but on the other hand, it doesn’t often mean that one stays if you have a five-year contract,” he added.