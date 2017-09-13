Victor Lindelof insists he is ignoring the talk about his slow start to life at Manchester United after finally making his first appearance of the season.

The defender was signed for £31 million from Benfica in the summer, but he is yet to play in the Premier League after Jose Mourinho insisted the Sweden international needed more time to adapt to English football. He has been left out of the squad for three of United’s four league games.

However, with Eric Bailly and Phil Jones suspended, Lindelof made his first start of the season as United kicked-off their Champions League campaign with a comfortable 3-0 win over Basel. And afterwards the 23-year-old insisted his confidence has not been dented by having to wait for an opportunity at his new club.

He said: “I have noticed what’s been written, but it’s not something that I have focused on. I try to focus on my game and add as much as I can to the team.

“I think it was a very good debut. To play my first match at Old Trafford is something I have really waited for. It felt really good.

“I played my own game and did what I was told to do at the pitch. Now I’m going to leave the match for a while and then watch the replay to see if there is anything that I could have done better.

“I feel pretty confident and know what I’m able to do. That’s what I was trying to do on the pitch.”

With both Bailly and Jones available again, Lindelof is set to drop out of the team when Everton visit Old Trafford in the Premier League on Sunday.

Chris Smalling also made his first start of the season against Basel while Marcos Rojo is back in training following a knee injury to add more competition for places.

Lindelof added: “They are all good players and I think it’s easy to play with them all.

“We’re going to play the system the manager thinks is the best. I’m used to play with four at the back, but if Mourinho wants to play with five or three, that’s no problem at all.”