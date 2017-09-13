Hapoel Be’er Sheva striker Anthony Nwakaeme has said he will fight to win the heart of Super Eagles coach Gernot Rohr after he failed to make his long-awaited debut against Cameroon this month.

Nwakaeme is third on the peaking order of strikers in the Eagles behind China-based Odion Ighalo and Leicester City’s Kelechi Iheanacho.

The 28-year-old striker said: “I am not in any way disappointed not to have got my chance. Being here on its own is a blessing.

“This is my first time in an African game, it’s my first time on the pitch in an international game.

“I will not say I deserve to get a start because if you ask any of the 23 players who were selected, they would all say they deserve the opportunity to play, but I will keep pushing and fighting to get my chance because at the end of the day, it’s the coach who decides.”

Last season, Nwakaeme netted 11 goals in 33 appearances for Hapoel Be’er Sheva to remain champions of Israel.