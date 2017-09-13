New Shanghai Shenhua coach Wu Jingui has accused Carlos Tevez of being “overweight” and says the forward is not available for selection until his fitness improves.

The Argentine moved to the Chinese Super League in December and reportedly became the world’s best-paid player on a contract worth £610,000-a-week.

But he has failed to impress in Shanghai, scoring just two goals in 15 appearances since his move.

He has also struggled with injury and Jingui, who replaced Gus Poyet in early September, warned the former Manchester City and Juventus forward he will not be picked on reputation.

“He will be informed of my tactical plans but I won’t pick him right now. He’s not ready physically. He’s not fit to play,” Wu said.

“He is overweight, along with [Fredy] Guarin. I have to take responsibility for the team and the players as well. If you are unable to do your utmost to play, there’s no point in picking you.

“I have coached lots of big stars, and my players are never picked on reputation.”