The Governor of Enugu State, Ifeanyi Ugwuanyi, has dissolved the board of Enugu Rangers International.

This was contained in a statement obtained on Wednesday.

The Flying Antelopes clinched the Nigeria Professional Football League (NPFL) title in 2016 after 32 years, after Uguwanyi stepped in and revitalized the club, investing in “players’ and staff salaries and allowances, purchase of new players, purchase of vehicles, kits and other essential equipment and the provision of necessary logistics for the operations of the Club”.

However, after that achievement, Rangers took a step backwards, as “bitter infighting, indiscipline and players’ discontent crept in”.

The Governor summoned a meeting of Rangers stakeholders on January 30, after which he “found it expedient to effect changes in the management and the technical crew of the club with the expectation that such changes would usher in a new era of peace and progress in the club”.

However, all that failed as things worsened off in the Club, prompting the Governor to take this latest decision.

The statement added: “Therefore, in order to ensure the total revitalization and repositioning of the Club for future challenges, I have decided to take the following measures:

1. The Board and Management of Rangers Management Corporation are hereby dissolved.

2. The appointments of all contract staff of the Corporation are hereby terminated.

3. All staff earlier seconded to Rangers Management Corporation, are hereby returned to their parent establishments.

4. The appointment of the Club Physician is hereby terminated with immediate effect and all Corporation/Club property in his custody should be returned forthwith.

5. A panel of inquiry for a diagnostic investigation of the problems of Rangers FC will be set up shortly.

6. The Panel above will also articulate a Road Map for Rangers FC.

7. The Rangers Management Corporation Law will be amended to align it with the said Road Map and must specifically enthrone the following:

(a) Robust Governance structure with clear reporting lines in keeping with international best practices.

(b) Transparent accountability framework.

8. A new Board and Management of Rangers Management Corporation will be constituted with clear and complementary roles for delivery of the strategic goals of the Football Club as would be enshrined in the proposed amendment in Rangers Management Corporation Law.

9. The new Rangers Board and Management must hunt and recruit good players directly without any intervening football club. Rangers players must henceforth, be wholly owned by Rangers FC.

10. The new Board and Management will identify and engage a competent technical crew.

11. The timeline for attainment of the above objectives will be six weeks.

“I wish to thank the members of the previous Board and Management of the Corporation for the services rendered to the Club and to the State in their respective capacities.

“We also use this opportunity to thank our players in whom we are well pleased and reassure them that they are not part of the matter in issue and their salaries/allowances will be paid as and when due.

“We are grateful to the good people of Enugu State, the entire Igboland and indeed all the great fans and supporters of the Rangers Football Club for their patience and abiding faith as we watched the developments in the Club.

“I promise you, most solemnly, that we will do all that is necessary to positively change the Rangers narrative in the next soccer season.

“Enugu State will surely remain in the hands of God and Rangers will become Rangers again.”