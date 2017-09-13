Nigeria forward Obinna Nsofor has joined South African PSL side Cape Town City as a free agent.

Cape Town City, who are coached by Bafana Bafana great Benni McCarthy, announced the signing of free agent Nsofor, who last featured for German club Darmstadt 98.

The announcement was via a dramatic video on Twitter.

- Advertisement -

He has been handed jersey No 17.

Nsofor has played for Inter Milan, Malaga, West Ham, Malaga and Lokomotiv Moscow.

A winger or a second striker, the 30-year Nsofor has 46 caps for Nigeria.

Another Nigeria international, Azubuike Egwuekwe, has teamed up with SuperSport United also in the PSL after a stint in Finland.