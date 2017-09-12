Philippe Coutinho took a full part in Liverpool training ahead of Wednesday’s Champions League group opener against Sevilla.

The Brazil midfielder, who was the subject of multiple bids from Barcelona this summer, was not considered for Saturday’s 5-0 defeat at Manchester City after being told to work on his fitness by manager Jurgen Klopp.

Klopp was an interested onlooker as Coutinho trained on Tuesday and he could make his first Reds appearance of the season against Sevilla, having featured in two World Cup Qualifiers for Brazil.

However, Liverpool could be without Mohamed Salah, who missed training on Tuesday due to illness.

The 25-year-old, who has scored three goals in six appearances this season, reported to the club’s Melwood training ground but was sent home as a precaution.

Liverpool and Sevilla last met in the Europa League final in 2016, with the La Liga side running out 3-1 winners.

They both came through a play-off round to reach the group stages of this season’s Champions League.