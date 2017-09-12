Manchester City goalkeeper Ederson has returned to training wearing protective headgear following his clash with Liverpool’s Sadio Mane.

The Brazilian was stretchered off in the 5-0 victory over Liverpool at the Etihad on Saturday after a boot to the face from Mane, who was given a straight red card as a result.

The incident caused some debate, with similar challenges going unpunished over the weekend, and Sky Sports reports Liverpool are appealing the length of Mane’s three-match ban.

- Advertisement -

Ederson, meanwhile, quickly assured supporters that he was OK after the game, showcasing just cuts and bruises to his face, and he trained with the City squad as normal on Tuesday.

He also posted a message on Instagram with an accompanying picture that read: “If I can continue I will not stop.”

The ‘keeper is expected to fly out to the Netherlands with the rest of the squad ahead of City’s first Champions League group game against Feyenoord on Wednesday.

Manager Pep Guardiola will give a press conference in Rotterdam later on Tuesday. Vincent Kompany was reportedly not present at City’s training session earlier in the day.