South Africa have decided not to appeal a decision by FIFA to have their World Cup qualifier against Senegal replayed.

FIFA had ordered the World Cup qualifier between South Africa and Senegal to be replayed after Ghanaian referee Joseph Lamptey awarded a dubious penalty for a non-existent handball.

Lamptey was subsequently banned for life for match manipulation after investigation.

South Africa won the home game 2-1 last November but FIFA ordered that it be replayed this November on a date yet to be decided.

The Court of Arbitration for Sport also upheld the life ban for referee Lamptey.

There were initial reports that South Africa could appeal FIFA’s decision but their football association (SAFA) appear to have accepted a replay.

“Following additional information SAFA received from world governing body FIFA, the Association resolved on moral and ethical grounds that we cannot be beneficiaries of corrupt activities,” SAFA said in a statement on their official website on Tuesday.

“Therefore, we have decided that we will comply with the FIFA directive to replay the match against Senegal at a date to be decided.

- Advertisement -

Group D table before South Africa Vs Senegal replay was ordered by FIFA.

“We have however, noted that the official at the centre of all this controversy has appealed his case to the courts of law and if the courts overturn the decision, everything becomes null and void and SAFA will reserve its right to challenge the decision of FIFA to replay the match.

“During the SAFA Emergency Committee meeting on Monday, there were two positions on the matter – whether to go the legal route since there are lots of unanswered questions from FIFA or the ethical and moral route.

“SAFA’s zero tolerance on corrupt activities within football are well documented and it is in this light that we decided to comply with the FIFA directive.”

“SAFA has decided on ethical and moral grounds that if this match was manipulated, we should replay it,” the South Africa team, Bafana Bafana, tweeted on Tuesday.

South Africa are currently bottom of their group even with the three disputed points and will be on the verge of elimination if they do not win the replay.