Real Madrid forward Marco Asensio has no intention of replicating Neymar’s “strange” move to Paris Saint-Germain.

Neymar joined PSG in a £200m deal over the summer but Asensio, who has two La Liga goals from three appearances this season, ruled out a move to the French giants, insisting he is happy at Real Madrid.

When asked about the possibility of leaving Real, Asensio told El Partidazo de Cope: “I have a price and I do not think that I move from here.

“How much is it worth? What is put in my [buyout] clause. No, I would not go to PSG. I am very happy here.

“It seemed strange to us that Neymar left Barcelona. He was an important player for them and [the fact] that they could not keep him is a little strange.”

Asensio joined Real Madrid from Mallorca in November 2014, but admitted he came close to signing for Barcelona.

“I debuted with Mallorca’s first team and Barca appeared,” he added. “In the end, it’s the destination. It was not done with Barca and I am delighted to be at Real Madrid and to be able to defend this shirt.

“They were very difficult days. When Horacio [his agent Horacio Gaggioli] called me and told me that Real Madrid were interested in me, I said that I only wanted to play there.”