Zlatan Ibrahimovic says “when I come back, the world will know” as he continues his rehabilitation from knee surgery.

The Swedish striker re-signed for Manchester United last month on a one-year contract having not played since suffering a season-ending injury against Anderlecht on April 20.

Ibrahimovic, who delivered the message while visiting a Volvo Car factory in Gothenburg, said: “The knee is almost there. I want everybody to have patience, and when I come back, the world will know.”

Ibrahimovic scored 28 goals in 46 appearances for United prior to his injury, a record that prompted Jose Mourinho to offer fresh terms to the 35-year-old despite the summer acquisition of Romelu Lukaku from Everton.

The 116-cap former Sweden international is not expected to be back in action until the New Year, according to his manager, but Ibrahimovic posted a picture of himself on a treadmill over the weekend with the caption: ‘Tell Jose I’m coming’.