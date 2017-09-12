Super Eagles main challenger for the 2018 World Cup’s ticket, Chipolopolo of Zambia are not leaving anything to chance ahead of October 7, 2017 all-important cracker in Uyo, Akwa Ibom State.

Towards this end, the team will camp in Accra, Ghana ahead of next month crunch World Cup qualifier against Eagles.

According to a report, the team will spend a week in the West African nation to acclimatise ahead of the must-win game.

The CHAN and COSAFA team will head to Spain for a two-week intensive training before the foreign-based players link up with the rest of the squad in Ghana to finalise preparations.

- Advertisement -

“So we will send them to Europe for two weeks. The players who have been playing COSAFA and CHAN will go first and then their colleagues will join them, then we will move into Ghana for a week then go into Nigeria and fight to win because we believe we have a chance to go to the World Cup,” FAZ president, Andrew Kamanga said.

The Super Eagles lead Group B with 10 points and would need an outright win to confirm their third straight World Cup qualification, while Zambia need a win in Uyo to tie with Nigeria on ten points to take the group down to the wire.