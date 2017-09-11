Chris Danjuma, coach of Nigeria’s Under 20 female team, the Falconets on Monday said the team was optimistic of a victory against Tanzania in the 2018 World Cup qualifier scheduled for Benin.

Danjuma stated this after the team’s morning training session at the National stadium, Abuja that preparations for the match were in top gear, adding that playing first at home would boost the team’s morale.

The Nasarawa Amazons gaffer also noted that there was a healthy competition among players making it difficult to name the squad.

“Preparation is in high gear, so we are perfecting everything so that we have a resounding victory over Tanzania by the grace of God.

“It is a morale booster starting on our own soil and we know that Nigerians are coming out to support us.

“The competition is all round, with everybody doing their best, coming from every position and coming to the field at all times because we played a couple of friendlies and everyone has kept their bar high.’’

The team would be leaving for Benin on Tuesday ahead of the match on Saturday.

The 9th edition of the World Cup is billed for Aug. 7 to Aug. 26 in France.